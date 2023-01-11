Get to know Bills safety Damar Hamlin, from his firm Pittsburgh roots to the NFL, where millions have come to rally around and support his recovery. (4:24)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After almost nine days in two hospitals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, the team announced Wednesday.

Hamlin has been at the hospital in Buffalo since Monday after he was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He spent almost a week at the hospital in Cincinnati after suffering cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game between the Bills and the Bengals. The game was initially postponed after Hamlin collapsed on the field and then canceled days later.

Hamlin, 24, was flown to Buffalo on Monday and admitted to Buffalo General but entered the hospital in stable condition. The team at the hospital in Buffalo was tasked with "identifying any possible causes of the event, potentially treat any pathology that may be found, as well as plan for his recovery, discharge and rehabilitation," according to a release from Kaleida Health, which oversees the hospital.

Hamlin was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina, and his 7-year-old brother, Damir, at the hospital on Tuesday. His brother was unable to visit him in the ICU in Cincinnati because of rules to prevent the spread of flu and RSV, according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

In the days after he suffered cardiac arrest, Hamlin received support from all over the world with millions of dollars being donated to his GoFundMe toy drive as part of his Chasing Millions foundation. The 2021 sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh has prioritized giving back to his community in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, and in Pittsburgh, and being an example for kids there.

NFL teams showed their support for Hamlin in a variety of ways, including with blue-and-red stadium lights, T-shirts with "Love for Damar" and moments of prayer and celebrations of his recovery.

Bills players returned to the field Sunday for the first time since Hamlin's cardiac arrest with their win over the New England Patriots, but the focus of the game was all on Hamlin, with players wearing jerseys with "3" patches on them and the Bills' medical and athletic training staff recognized before the game. Fans throughout the stadium supported Hamlin with signs, while players held up three fingers throughout the game.