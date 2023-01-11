OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- It looks like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a major question mark to return for the start of the playoffs.

Jackson was not present during the media viewing portion of Wednesday's practice, which significantly decreases his chances of playing in Sunday night's wild-card game at the Cincinnati Bengals. He has not suited up since injuring his left knee on Dec. 4, a span of 38 days.

There had been some optimism last week that Jackson might come back after being sidelined for the last five regular-season games. But Wednesday marked the 16th straight practice that Jackson has missed.

In addition to Jackson not practicing, backup Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during media viewing portion Wednesday. Huntley is dealing with tendinitis in his right shoulder and didn't throw during last week's practice.

If Jackson and Huntley can't play, Baltimore would start undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who made his first NFL start in Sunday's 27-16 loss at Cincinnati. In five games without Jackson, the Ravens have averaged 13 points, which ranks second worst in the NFL.

The sixth-seeded Ravens are currently 7-point underdogs to the third-seeded Bengals. Since 2008 (coach John Harbaugh's first season), Baltimore is 3-14 outright (.176) as an underdog of 7 or more points.

This represents the second straight season in which Jackson has missed a chunk of the end of the season. Dating back to Week 15 of last season (when he missed the final four games of 2021), Jackson has been sidelined for nine of Baltimore's past 21 games.

Jackson is finishing out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. If the sides don't reach an extension this offseason, the Ravens would have to use the franchise tag on him to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

In other Ravens news, backup cornerback Brandon Stephens returned to Baltimore after being hospitalized in Cincinnati this past weekend. Stephens became "acutely ill" at the team hotel Sunday morning before the regular-season finale against the Bengals and was brought to the hospital.

The Ravens said in a statement that Stephens "is feeling better and is in good spirits."