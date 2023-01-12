Joe Burrow is confident about the Bengals' title chances and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"The window's my whole career."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, on his team's championship window

"We control what we can, we go play our type of ball, and nobody can f--- with us. But we have to clean up this little s---."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, in a postgame speech to his team after their win over the New York Giants

"I feel good about what I've accomplished in this league and wouldn't have any regrets walking away, but I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this."

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, on his future in the NFL

"Unfortunately we're playing the Niners."

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, on his team's playoff game this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers

"I'll do whatever it takes."

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Bollard, on the possibility of trading up to draft a QB