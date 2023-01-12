HOUSTON -- Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in July, has a "chance" to be ready for the start of offseason programs in April, according to general manager Nick Caserio.

Metchie is still receiving treatment, but during a Wednesday morning appearance with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610, Caserio revealed that Metchie had made "amazing" progress since his cancer diagnosis.

"I think there are still some things that he has to complete or go through," Caserio said. "Quite frankly, it's amazing what he's done to this point."

The Texans can begin the offseason conditioning program on April 3 because they will have a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith after one season. Teams with returning head coaches can begin April 17.

Metchie, a second-round draft pick, missed the 2022 season after being placed on the non-football illness list. But he still worked out at the Texans' facility after his diagnosis and sometimes was present at Texans practices.

Caserio said Metchie has even physically improved since he became a Texan.

"He actually looks better now than he did when we drafted him in the spring," Caserio said. "He's improved his strength, he's improved his lower body strength. His attitude has been great, even though he's been dealing with a lot of things medically."