CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their president and CEO on Thursday.

Warren will replace outgoing president and CEO Ted Phillips, who announced his retirement last September following the 2022 season.

"Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. "He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans."

Warren informed Illinois chancellor Robert Jones, chair of the Big Ten council of presidents/chancellors, of his departure, according to sources. The Big Ten presidents and chancellors are set to meet later Thursday morning.

"I am honored and recognize the responsibility bestowed upon me to lead the Chicago Bears during this exciting and pivotal time for the franchise," Warren said in a statement. "I look forward to building on the rich tradition that started with George Halas and connecting with the unique and vibrant fanbase in Chicago. I join the Chicago Bears with gratitude and drive to carry out and build upon the legacy and spirit of this founding franchise and my predecessors. This is a franchise that is respected in all of professional sports, and I am humbled to be selected as the next President & CEO of the Chicago Bears. I sincerely thank Virginia McCaskey, George McCaskey, the McCaskey family, Ted Phillips and the search team, for the responsibility and trust placed in me to lead the Chicago Bears and deliver championships to Chicago."

Warren has been with the Big Ten since June 2019 but recently was not given a contract extension by the conference, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. His extensive experience in the NFL includes stints with the Rams, Lions and Vikings, where he worked from 2005 to 2019. He spent 2005-14 as the Vikings' executive vice president of legal affairs and chief administrative officer before being promoted to Minnesota's chief operating officer in 2015.

Sources told ESPN that Warren's impact in helping the Vikings build U.S. Bank Stadium in 2016 has been appealing to the Bears, who are also looking to construct a new stadium in the coming years after 50 seasons at Soldier Field. The Bears aim to close on their 326-acre purchase of Arlington Heights during the first quarter of 2023 and unveiled initial plans for the development, which is set to include a domed stadium, last fall.

"Kevin is going to be a tremendous resource and I am excited to get started with him," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "In my time spent with him during the interview process, it quickly became apparent his resumé and business acumen will be a powerful asset to helping improve our organization and ultimately reach our goal to be a championship organization."

The Bears have been under contract on the property since September 2021, when they signed a $197.2 million purchase and sale agreement.

Phillips spent 40 seasons with the Bears, including the past 23 in his role as president/CEO. He was only the fourth person to serve as president in the organization's 102-year existence and the first outside of the Halas-McCaskey family to hold that post.

"It was important to ensure the Bears had the right leader in place before I retired," Phillips said. "Kevin will do an excellent job of bringing the best out of the great people at Halas Hall and continue the evolution of our proud franchise."

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg contributed to this report.