Marcus Spears doesn't like the Ravens' chances against the Bengals even if Lamar Jackson returns from injury. (1:25)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In what has seemed like a long period without good news for the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback situation, backup Tyler Huntley resumed throwing at Thursday's practice.

Huntley, who has tendinitis in his right throwing shoulder, had not attempted a pass during the media viewing portion of the past four practices. This marked the first time since Jan. 1 that Huntley has been seen throwing passes.

The Ravens would likely start Huntley in Sunday night's wild-card game at the Cincinnati Bengals if Lamar Jackson remains sidelined. Jackson missed his 17th straight practice Thursday because of a sprained left knee.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said Huntley was "on schedule." In four starts this season, Huntley has gone 2-2, throwing 471 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. With that right shoulder issue, he has struggled to throw deep, completing just three passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air (which ranks 27th in the NFL since Week 14).

Baltimore's offense has suffered a steep decline without Jackson. In his 12 starts this season, the Ravens averaged 23.1 points, which ranked ninth in the NFL. In five starts without him, Baltimore has averaged 13 points, which is second-fewest in the league.

"Obviously, Lamar is Lamar," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "You can't replace that kind of guy, but I do still think that we have quarterbacks who can go out there and get the job done and play at a high level."

The Ravens are now a 9.5-point underdog to the Bengals after the line opened at six points. Since Harbaugh's first season (2008), Baltimore is 3-14 outright (.176) as an underdog of seven or more points.