OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday night posted to social media that he won't play in Sunday night's wild-card game at the Cincinnati Bengals, explaining that his left knee "remains unstable" and that his injury is more serious than originally believed.

Jackson indicated on Twitter that he has "suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain, on the borderline of a strain 3."

"There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable," Jackson wrote. "I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything, but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I'm still hopeful we have a chance."

With Jackson out, the Ravens will start either Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown against the Bengals.

This marked the first time Jackson has addressed his injury since spraining his left knee on Dec. 4. The Ravens initially described his return as "week to week," but he hasn't suited up for the past 39 days and, as of last week, was still walking with a limp.

"I'm still in good spirits as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," Jackson wrote in his post.

Jackson is finishing out the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. If the sides can't reach an extension by March, Baltimore would have to use the franchise tag to keep him from becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Ravens did get some good news regarding their quarterback situation, however, as Huntley, who has tendinitis in his right shoulder, resumed throwing at Thursday's practice.

Huntley had not attempted a pass during the media viewing portion of the past four practices. He was officially listed as a limited participant on Thursday, but it marked the first time since Jan. 1 that he has been seen throwing passes.

"He looked good," Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "It's day-to-day. He's making progress. We take stock on it every day."

Baltimore's offense has suffered a steep decline without Jackson. In his 12 starts this season, the Ravens averaged 23.1 points, which ranked ninth in the NFL. In five starts without him, Baltimore has averaged 13 points, which is second fewest in the league.

"Obviously, Lamar is Lamar," linebacker Patrick Queen said. "You can't replace that kind of guy, but I do still think that we have quarterbacks who can go out there and get the job done and play at a high level."

In four starts this season, Huntley has gone 2-2, throwing for 471 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. With that right shoulder issue, he has struggled to throw deep, completing just three passes that traveled at least 20 yards in the air (which ranks 27th in the NFL since Week 14).