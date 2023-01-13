Two Georgia players, cornerback Kelee Ringo and tight end Darnell Washington, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title.

Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts Thursday.

Ringo will long be remembered for a pick-six interception that sealed Georgia's first national title in 41 seasons with a 33-18 victory over Alabama to cap the 2021 season. He had 2 interceptions, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 42 tackles last season.

He is listed as the No. 17 draft prospect by ESPN's Todd McShay.

"To my Bulldogs who have been between the hedges with me both past and present, we have won in many areas, but on the field we've earned the title of national champions -- two times," Ringo wrote on Instagram. "We have helped build something special and I'm grateful to have had you as a teammate."

Washington, who is the No. 3 tight end in the draft according to McShay, is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed with Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant one-two punch at the often-overlooked position.

"My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL," said Washington, who was a key blocker and ranked fourth on the Bulldogs with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bulldogs made it two national titles in a row with a 65-7 romp over TCU on Monday night.

A celebration is planned Saturday in Athens with a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Another Georgia tight end, sparingly used Ryland Goede, tweeted that he will enter the transfer portal. Two other backup tight ends, Arik Gilbert and Brett Seither, had already said they intend to transfer.

The Bulldogs are still in good shape at that position with Bowers set to return for his third season and former top recruit Oscar Delp coming off a promising freshman campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.