Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has a small, nonsurgical fracture in his back that is expected to sideline him two to three weeks, sources told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry on Friday.

Barring a Super Bowl run, Williams' season is likely over.

Williams had been downgraded to out for Saturday's wild-card playoff game at the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers said Williams would remain in Los Angeles to continue receiving treatment.

The sixth-year receiver had not practiced all week after being injured in the regular-season finale against the Denver Broncos. An initial X-ray was negative, and a first MRI also appeared negative. However, Williams was not progressing as expected on an initial diagnosis of a back contusion, leading to an additional MRI and the fracture diagnosis.

A 2017 first-round draft pick, Williams has caught 63 passes for a team-high 895 yards and four touchdowns this season. He missed four games with a high ankle sprain, and he paired up with Keenan Allen in only four complete games in 2022. The Chargers were 4-0 in those contests.

The fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) are making their first playoff appearance since 2018.