Geno Smith finds DK Metcalf for 50-yard TD, Seahawks take first-half lead

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- DK Metcalf gets more than his share of double teams thanks to his blazing speed and big-play ability. But when Metcalf got a one-on-one in the second quarter Saturday thanks to a San Francisco 49ers blitz, he and Geno Smith took advantage.

THAT'S A LEAD! WHAT A THROW AND ROUTE!



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/iqvzRwc9us — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 14, 2023

Smith delivered a deep dime down the left sideline, Metcalf separated late against cornerback Charvarius Ward and the receiver hauled it in for a 50-yard touchdown. It gave the Seattle Seahawks -- 10-point underdogs in their wild-card matchup -- a 14-13 lead. The teams traded field goals to close out the first half, with the Seahawks taking a 17-16 lead into halftime.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, that was Metcalf's third career touchdown reception of at least 50 yards in the playoffs, tying Randy Moss for the second-most in postseason history. John Stallworth has four.