Get to know Bills safety Damar Hamlin, from his firm Pittsburgh roots to the NFL, where millions have come to rally around and support his recovery. (4:24)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Safety Damar Hamlin watched his first Buffalo Bills game from his home in Buffalo since being discharged from the hospital.

Hamlin supported the team from afar Sunday as they began the postseason against the Miami Dolphins.

Hamlin tweeted on Sunday, "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!"

He also included a video of him pumping up the crowd at the team's victory over the Dolphins in Week 15.

The field at Highmark Stadium had the number "3" on the 30-yard lines on the field outlined in blue for a second straight game, honoring Hamlin.

Hamlin visited the team at the practice facility in Orchard Park for the first time on Saturday, just days after being discharged from the hospital. He was able to then spend time with his family at his home this week as he recovered from almost 10 days spent in the hospital.

Hamlin, 24, was released on Monday after a nearly weeklong stay in University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills' "Monday Night Football" game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. The game was initially postponed after Hamlin collapsed on the field. It was then canceled days later.

Hamlin was flown to Buffalo and admitted to Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, where he spent two days. He went through a series of comprehensive medical evaluations as well as cardiac, neurological and vascular testing Tuesday.

During the week, coach Sean McDermott said that he would let Hamlin decide when he would return to the facility, putting his health first, but added that the team would "welcome him back" when he feels ready.