Dolphins rally from 17-point deficit to take second-half lead over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills as a record 14-point underdog; someone may have forgotten to tell them.

The Dolphins scored 17 unanswered points after falling behind 17-0 in the first half, tying the game on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Mike Gesicki.

Following the Gesicki TD, a successful 2-point conversion tied the game at 17.

The play was set up by Miami's second interception of the game, when Jevon Holland corralled a deflected pass and returned it to the Bills' 17-yard line.

Buffalo kicked a field goal just before halftime to take a 20-17 lead into the break, but the Miami fireworks continued after halftime when Dolphins safety Eric Rowe strip-sacked Allen, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler recovered in the endzone to give Miami its first lead of the game, 24-20.

Sieler's wife, Hannah, was among those who reacted to the moment.