Dolphins rally from 17-point deficit to take second-half lead over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills as a record 14-point underdog; someone may have forgotten to tell them.
The Dolphins scored 17 unanswered points after falling behind 17-0 in the first half, tying the game on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Mike Gesicki.
GESICKI GRIDDY IN THE PLAYOFFS. #SuperWildCard— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zCGXBeNnOK pic.twitter.com/iNpli0DxcK
Following the Gesicki TD, a successful 2-point conversion tied the game at 17.
TIE. GAME. #SuperWildCard— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zCGXBeNnOK pic.twitter.com/JUavHnZpR3
The play was set up by Miami's second interception of the game, when Jevon Holland corralled a deflected pass and returned it to the Bills' 17-yard line.
Buffalo kicked a field goal just before halftime to take a 20-17 lead into the break, but the Miami fireworks continued after halftime when Dolphins safety Eric Rowe strip-sacked Allen, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler recovered in the endzone to give Miami its first lead of the game, 24-20.
STRIP SACK FUMBLE RECOVERY TOUCHDOWN DOLPHINS LEAD. #SuperWildCard— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
📺: #MIAvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/zCGXBeNnOK pic.twitter.com/QyPzizfYqv
Sieler's wife, Hannah, was among those who reacted to the moment.
ALL IM SAYING IS @zachsieler PROMISED ME I WOULD GET THE GAME BALL IF HE EVER SCORED A TOUCHDOWN #finsup pic.twitter.com/QOFUOvF3BB— Hannah Sieler (@Han_Cook34) January 15, 2023