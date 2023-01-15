Bills follow 52-yard strike to Stefon Diggs with Dawson Knox one-handed TD

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- One hand was enough for tight end Dawson Knox to start the Buffalo Bills' postseason off with a bang Sunday.

On first-and-goal from the Miami Dolphins' 6-yard line, quarterback Josh Allen faked the handoff to running back Devin Singletary and scrambled to his right, trying to find an open receiver. Allen located Knox in one-on-one coverage near the front corner of the end zone and threw a dart on the run.

Knox reached out and caught the pass one-handed as he fell to the ground, just managing to stay in bounds. The touchdown put the Bills up 7-0 in the first quarter of this AFC wild-card matchup with the Dolphins. The Bills quickly added to their first score off an interception by safety Dean Marlowe with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by rookie James Cook to stretch the lead to 14-0.

This marks Knox's fifth straight game with a receiving touchdown. Knox is the first Bills player with a receiving touchdown in five straight games (regular season and playoffs combined) since Stevie Johnson during Weeks 3-8 in 2010.

The score was set up by a 52-yard pass from Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs on a third-and-15 play. The pass to Diggs had a completion probability of 15.6% -- the most improbable completed pass of Allen's career, per NextGen Stats.