Quarterback Nathan Rourke, who set the CFL completion percentage record last season for the B.C. Lions before visiting with 12 NFL teams in recent weeks, has chosen to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rourke made the announcement in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday. He wrote that his decision to leave the CFL was a "difficult one."

"Ultimately my decision came down to my commitment to the pursuit of the dream I first had as a youngster watching Brett Favre win Super Bowls on NFL Films," he wrote.

Rourke, 24, set a CFL record last season by completing 78.7% of his pass attempts, and his 123.6 rating was the second best in the history of the league.

He finished second in the league last season with 25 touchdown passes and sixth in passing yards (3,349) in just 10 games, as he was sidelined for eight games with a Lisfranc injury. He returned for the regular-season finale and the postseason, in which he led the CFL with 621 passing yards.

Born in Victoria, British Columbia, he was named the Most Outstanding Canadian after last season, becoming just the third quarterback to win the award.

He will be expected to compete to back up Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence next season. C.J. Beathard, Lawrence's backup this season, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.