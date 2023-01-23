Cowboys' Dak Prescott connects with Dalton Schultz for TD

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- What's the best way to answer after having thrown an interception? Go on a 14-play touchdown drive.

On the Dallas Cowboys' second drive, Dak Prescott was intercepted by Deommodore Lenoir at the Dallas 21-yard line, which led to a San Francisco 49ers field goal and 3-0 lead.

Prescott went without an interception in the Cowboys' wild-card win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his fourth pass of the game against San Francisco was picked off. Remember, Prescott tied for the NFL regular-season lead in interceptions with 15, despite starting just 12 games.

But Prescott came off that poor pass to Michael Gallup and completed his next seven, including a 4-yard touchdown toss to tight end Dalton Schultz to give Dallas the lead.

But the Brett Maher curse remained, with the kicker missing his fifth extra point of the postseason when it was blocked, so the Cowboys lead was just 6-3.

For Schultz, it was his third touchdown catch in the past six days. He had two against the Buccaneers, and Schultz is now tied for the franchise lead for most touchdown catches in a postseason.

Terrance Williams (2014), Michael Irvin (1995), Drew Pearson (1980) and Preston Pearson (1975) also had three, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.