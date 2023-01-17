BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz to be their defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Schwartz replaces Joe Woods, who was fired last week after the Browns ranked 19th in defensive efficiency, finished with a record of 7-10 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Schwartz was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013, going just 29-51 over that stretch but leading the Lions to the playoffs in 2011. He won a Super Bowl as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Schwartz, 56, spent the past two years as a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans.

Schwartz also had defensive coordinator stints with the Titans (2001-08) and Buffalo Bills (2014). He was a personnel scout for the Browns from 1993-95 under then-Cleveland head coach Bill Belichick.

The Browns also interviewed Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, as well as Seattle Seahawks assistant Sean Desai and Philadelphia assistant Dennard Wilson.