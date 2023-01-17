Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Brandon Staley and says he should be fired following the Chargers' loss to the Jaguars. (2:16)

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, the team announced Tuesday.

Changes have been expected to head coach Brandon Staley's staff following a 10-7 season and a stunning loss on Saturday in a wild-card playoff game in which the Chargers surrendered a 27-point lead to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30.

The Chargers held a 27-0 lead in the second quarter but scored only three more points the remainder of the game.

Despite the ability of quarterback Justin Herbert, who this season passed Andrew Luck for the most passing yards by a quarterback through his first three NFL seasons, the Bolts' offense consistently underperformed, especially in the run game and red zone.

The Chargers ranked 30th in the NFL, rushing for an average of only 89.6 yards per game, and the unit ranked 17th in red zone efficiency, converting only 54.1% of their red zone drives into touchdowns.

Lombardi and Day, who also held the title of passing game coordinator, were among the initial staff hired by Staley when he was named head coach in 2021.