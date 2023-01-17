Bart Scott breaks down why he's more confident in Daniel Jones than Jalen Hurts heading into the NFC divisional round. (1:27)

PHILADELPHIA -- It's well-known that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing through a sprained throwing shoulder, which could become a target of the New York Giants in the high-stakes divisional round playoff game this weekend.

Hurts seemed unfazed when asked about that possibility Tuesday.

"It's football. I've got a bounty on me every week I go out there on the field," he said. "So, I'm going to go out there and just play my game, and whatever happens, happens."

It's been a month since Hurts sprained the SC joint in his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears. Coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts is feeling better than he was two weeks ago when prepping to play these Giants in the regular-season finale, and indicated he would be full-go in Tuesday's walk-through as preparations for Saturday's postseason game began in earnest.

"I'm feeling good," Hurts said.

Still, the expectation is he won't be 100% when he takes the field.

"If he's got a bounty, I've got a bounty," said left tackle Jordan Mailata. "It's my job to make sure that bounty isn't claimed and do everything I can to execute the right technique and the right plays, and make sure he stays clean and I stay dirty."

The Eagles typically call about five designed runs for Hurts per game but largely stayed away from them in their most recent game against the Giants on Jan. 8 -- Hurts' first game back since suffering the injury. The offense was not as effective, particularly in the red zone, in the 22-16 victory despite playing a New York team that was resting most of its starters.

This time around, Hurts will likely have to strike the balance between protecting himself and being more active with his legs to keep the Giants honest, as he did in the Dec. 11 matchup between these two teams -- a 48-22 Philadelphia victory.

"We know we're playing a really good team; they have a really good defense, and they do a lot of really good things -- that's on both sides of the ball," Hurts said. "We know we have to come prepared, put in a great week of preparation to go out there and play well Saturday."