NEW ORLEANS, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has successfully appealed his $50,000 fine after he was accused of faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 5, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jordan said last month that he felt his integrity had been questioned after the league accused him of faking the injury toward the end of a 17-16 loss to the Buccaneers. The Saints were fined $350,000, coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000.

The Saints were leading the Buccaneers 16-3 in the fourth quarter when Jordan looked at the sideline and briefly went down on one knee. This occurred after he attempted to sack Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on third-and-17. Jordan fell to the ground on the rush attempt, got back up and then went to his knee, appearing to point to his leg before leaving the field with athletic trainers as the Buccaneers punted.

Jordan went into the injury tent and did not return until four plays into the Buccaneers' next offensive drive. He later explained that he felt like he could not push off his left foot.

Jordan said he had to spend his next week rehabbing his swollen foot as the Saints had their bye and received an MRI, but returned to play against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks after the Buccaneers game.

"Here's a whole MRI that says I was actually hurt, which was crazy, that somebody can tell you, not even how you feel, but how bad you're actually hurt," Jordan said before the Falcons game. "To address, not even the elephant in the room, the apparent fine that you can catch while being hurt, sorry I tweaked something in my foot?"

While Jordan's appeal took place in late December, the organization's appeal was not scheduled until this week, according to Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. Loomis said last week that he did not know if the appeal would be heard by the same people who oversaw Jordan's appeal. The Saints, like Jordan, have denied any wrongdoing.

"I don't know that. I assume," Loomis said. "But the players are represented by the union and his counsel, and we have ours. I think it's pretty much the same arguments, though."