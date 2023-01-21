Chiefs strike first with Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead on Patrick Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on their opening possession of the game. Kelce took a short pass from Mahomes and ran into the end zone. Kelce had four catches for 35 yards on the drive.

This is the second time in Mahomes' playoff career that he's thrown a touchdown pass on the Chiefs first drive of the game, per ESPN Stats & Info. The other was in the 2021 AFC Championship against the Bengals.

With 35 receiving yards on the opening drive, Kelce has now surpassed Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1,315) for the fourth-most receiving yards in NFL postseason history, per ESPN Stats & Info. Kelce trailed only Jerry Rice (2,245), Julian Edelman (1,442) and Rob Gronkowski (1,389) following the TD catch. Kelce entered Saturday with 1,291 career receiving yards in the postseason.