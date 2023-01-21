Chiefs' Travis Kelce scores second touchdown in big first half for tight end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chad Henne's first career NFL playoff touchdown pass helped extend the Kansas City Chiefs' first-half lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Saturday's AFC divisional playoff.
Henne, subbing for an injured Patrick Mahomes, led Kansas City on a 98-yard drive culminating in the second touchdown catch of the day for tight end Travis Kelce. The reception was Kelce's 10th of the first half, and the ensuing point-after staked the Chiefs to a 17-7 lead.
Tight end so nice he scored twice. @TKelce— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2023


The Chiefs took a 7-0 lead on Mahomes' 8-yard touchdown pass to Kelce on their opening possession of the game. Kelce took a short pass from Mahomes and ran into the end zone. Kelce had four catches for 35 yards on the drive.
Mahomes to Kelce! @Chiefs start the scoring in KC— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2023


Kelce is the first player with 10 receptions and two receiving touchdowns in a half of a playoff game since the Seahawks' Jermaine Kearse in the 2015 divisional round, per ESPN Stats & Information research.