Eagles' offense fires on all cylinders in first half vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert made a highlight-reel catch and raced into the end zone for a 16-yard score on the opening possession of the NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants to put an already electric Lincoln Financial Field crowd into a frenzy.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is playing through an SC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, went 5-for-5 for 68 yards in the first series, including a short pass to Goedert along the right side of the field. Goedert snagged it with one hand, turned upfield and then muscled his way into the end zone to give Philadelphia a 7-0 advantage. The Giants defense has struggled to stop tight ends all season. It's no surprise, then, that Goedert was targeted twice on the opening drive, catching both for 25 yards and a score.

It was the Eagles' ninth opening-drive touchdown of the season, tied with the Vikings for most in the NFL.

Philly pushed its lead to 14-0 before the end of the first quarter via a nine-yard DeVonta Smith score.

Running back Boston Scott punched the ball in next, giving the Eagles a 21-0 lead. Scott has 11 career touchdowns against the Giants.

Hurts got in on the end zone action, running it in for another touchdown. The Eagles took a 28-0 lead into halftime.