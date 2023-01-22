ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Cincinnati Bengals struck first in Sunday's AFC divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Cincinnati capped its opening drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Burrow moved up in the pocket and saw Chase, who had nobody around him when he caught the ball downfield and finished the play in the end zone.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Chase had 8.3 yards of separation when the ball arrived. That was the most wide open he has been on any of his 25 career touchdowns, playoffs included.