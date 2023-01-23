ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that the right elbow injury he suffered in the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets resulted in him having to change his throwing motion and it wasn't until two weeks ago that he was able to get back to mechanically what he likes.

Allen said that there are no plans for any offseason procedures or surgeries on his elbow and that "rest and recovery is gonna be really good for it." He downplayed the impact of the injury initially during a press conference on Monday as the Bills cleaned out their lockers following a season-ending divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills became first preseason title favorite to not reach a conference championship game since the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

"I mean, there was a period obviously right after for a few weeks where it was pretty bothersome, but again, it didn't affect me all that much," Allen said. "Just kind of felt like maybe I was trying to throw it a little differently mechanically, had to change a few things and got away a little bit from how I'm used to throwing the ball. That's just kind of a byproduct of that. But again, it didn't affect me too much."

Allen suffered the injury during the last drive the 20-17 loss to the Jets when defensive lineman Bryce Huff got past backup right tackle David Quessenberry, in for injured starting tackle Spencer Brown, and hit Allen's throwing arm, which resulted in a strip sack recovered by Buffalo. He did not miss a single game due to the injury but was listed on the injury report with it through the end of the season.

Two of the Bills' three regular season losses came prior to Allen's injury, including the loss to the Jets. From Weeks 1-9, Allen completed 64.1% of his passes for 2,403 passing yards, throwing 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His adjusted completion percentage was 70.6%.

Not including the Bills' two playoff games over the last two weeks when Allen said he was able to return to what he likes, he completed 62.5% of his passes post-injury for 1,880 yards, 16 passing touchdowns and six interceptions. His adjusted completion percentage during that time was 71.8%.

"I think really two weeks ago is when I kind of felt like I got back to mechanically what I like," Allen said when asked later about the specific impact of adjusting his mechanics. "Again, being the rotational thrower, it's very kind of elbow prevalent, and maybe I got a little bit to more of a linear-type deal cause I just couldn't really use all that much force and kind of flicking it out there, but, again, just adapting."

Allen showed the difference with his arm as he typically throws from a sort of side angle but was forced to keep his arm more vertical.

The Bills offense was plagued by a variety of issues at various points in the season, including leading the league in drops, mixed offensive line play and playcalling issues with first-time offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Allen, who has now helped lead the Bills to the playoffs each of the last four years, also finished the year with 23 turnovers, during the regular and postseason combined, the most by any player over the last three years. He said that he is going to take a deep dive into the turnover issue and understanding "defenses as well as I can and just trying to make the right play moving forward, and, again, allowing this offense to continue being out on the field."

Multiple players in the Bills locker room on Monday spoke about how after an emotional month, from a deadly blizzard in Buffalo to safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the regular season game vs. the Bengals, there was exhaustion and that the team "stalled from an energy standpoint," as tight end Dawson Knox said, after an early 14-0 deficit to the Bengals on Sunday.

"The adversity that this team and overcome," Allen said what will stick with him from the 2022 season. "There's a lot of stuff that happened to a football team that I don't know if it's ever happened before. Just battling through that with the guys in this locker room and us trusting each other. Obviously, we want to win. Make no mistake about it. But I'm proud of how this team was able to fight through some of the stuff that we went through."

As for the quarterback specifically, when asked what he learned about himself this season, he paused, and then said, "I got a lot more to learn. A lot more to grow from and I got a long way to go."