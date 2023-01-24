        <
          NFL: Carl Cheffers will be lead referee for Super Bowl LVII

          3:27 PM ET
          • Kevin SeifertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN.com national NFL writer
            • ESPN.com NFC North reporter, 2008-2013
            • Covered Vikings for Minneapolis Star Tribune, 1999-2008
            Follow on Twitter

          Carl Cheffers will serve as the lead referee for Super Bowl LVII, the NFL announced Tuesday.

          Cheffers received the prized assignment for the second time in three seasons and the third it he past seven years. He was also the referee in Super Bowls LII and LV. The league uses a variety of benchmarks for determining Super Bowl officials, including a season-long evaluation process as well as various seniority and eligibility requirements.

          Cheffers joined the NFL in 2000 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2008. He is the NFL's second-longest tenured referee, behind Jerome Boger.

          The rest of the crew includes:

          Umpire: Roy Ellison

          Line judge: Jeff Bergman.

          Down judge: Jerrod Phillips

          Field judge: John Jenkins

          Side judge: Eugene Hall

          Back judge: Dino Paganelli

          Replay: Mark Butterworth

          Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, February 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona