Joe Burrow trolls like a champion and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

"Better send those refunds."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, after his team's win over the Buffalo Bills, trolling Bills fans who had bought tickets to the potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs

"He's a fiery competitor. He wants the ball. ... We couldn't get him the ball tonight. ... We're going to have to learn from it."

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, on his tense sideline interaction with wide receiver Stefon Diggs

"I was just trying to be a little dramatic, get the ratings up. That's what we're all here for."

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, on his incredible catch vs. the Dallas Cowboys

"To have him out there is like, I shouldn't even go there ... but it's like having Michael Jordan out there."

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, on quarterback Jalen Hurts

"Lamar Jackson is our quarterback. ... I have every faith that it's going to get done."

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, on contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson