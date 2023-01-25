49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Charles Omenihu will remain with the team and continue preparing for Sunday's NFC Championship Game. (0:29)

Niners willing to let legal process play out with Charles Omenihu (0:29)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Following his Monday arrest on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will remain with the team and continue preparing for Sunday's NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

Shanahan added that the Niners spent the past couple of days looking into what happened with Omenihu and concluded that the best way of handling it is to let the legal process play out before making further decisions.

"We feel very good letting the legal process take care of itself. And don't feel we should kick him off our team at this time," Shanahan said.

According to a release from the San Jose Police Department, police arrived at a residence at 4:39 p.m. local time on Monday after a woman called to report that Omenihu, who is her boyfriend, pushed her to the ground during an argument. No visible injuries were observed on the woman, who did complain of pain in her arm but declined medical attention, police said.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and released Monday after posting bail. He was also served with a restraining order. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

The NFL said in a statement Wednesday that "the matter will be reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy. There is no change to his status."

Omenihu has served as a key part of San Francisco's defensive line rotation this season, posting 4.5 sacks in the regular season and two more sacks with a forced fumble in the team's NFC wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks.

On Wednesday, Omenihu was slated to participate in practice on a limited basis as he deals with an oblique injury.

Barring something changing with his legal status, Shanahan said Omenihu will play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

"We're letting the legal process take care of itself so if he's healthy, he'll play this week," Shanahan said.