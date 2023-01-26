Stephen A. Smith doesn't see the Jets improving with the addition of Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator. (1:55)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets ended their two-week search for an offensive coordinator, hiring former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett on Thursday -- a move that will fuel speculation about a potential Aaron Rodgers trade.

Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur, served as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021 and developed a good relationship with Rodgers, whose future in Green Bay appears uncertain. The Jets are expected to be in the market for a veteran quarterback. Coach Robert Saleh interviewed seven known candidates for the position, opting for a veteran coach with extensive playcalling experience and someone he knows well. They worked together on the Jacksonville Jaguars' staff in 2015 and 2016.

Hackett is coming off an abbreviated and disastrous run as the Broncos' head coach. He was fired with a 4-11 record, as the Broncos ranked 32nd in scoring and 21st in total yards. Under Hackett, quarterback Russell Wilson suffered the worst season of his career. Late in the year, Hackett, who came under fire for game management mistakes, yielded the playcalling to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, who also interviewed for the Jets' vacancy.

Prior to Denver and Green Bay, Hackett was the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars (2017-2018) and the Buffalo Bills (2013-2014).

His father, Paul, was the Jets' offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004.

The Jets also hired former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter to coach that position group and serve as running game coordinator. Carter, who was fired after the season, replaces John Benton, who also was fired.