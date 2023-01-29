Bengals-Chiefs live: Best moments from the AFC Championship Game

The AFC comes down to the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, just as it did in the 2021 season.

A year ago, Joe Burrow and the Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime and advance to the Super Bowl. Cincinnati is playing in consecutive conference championship games for the first time in its history, while Kansas City is in its fifth straight conference title game.

Here are the biggest plays and top moments from the AFC Championship Game.