49ers-Eagles live: Best moments from the NFC Championship Game

The NFC comes down to the top two seeds in the conference as the No. 2-seeded San Francisco 49ers visit the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

This is just the second postseason meeting between the two teams, the last coming in 1996. Both teams have young quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starter, and the 49ers' Brock Purdy are a combined 47 years and 208 days old, making them the youngest quarterback matchup in conference championship history, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Here are the biggest plays and top moments from the NFC Championship Game.