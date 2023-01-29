Broncos owner Greg Penner and University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh met last week in Ann Arbor to discuss Denver's head coaching position without any deal materializing, league sources told ESPN.

Although Harbaugh two weeks ago announced he was staying at Michigan, Penner did his due diligence and still traveled to Ann Arbor to meet with the coach in person, like he's done with seven other candidates during the Broncos' head-coaching search.

The follow-up conversations were part of the process for both Denver -- led by Penner with general manager George Paton -- and Harbaugh. The face-to-face meeting came after Harbaugh's initial video interview with Denver, after which he pulled his name out of contention and reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan.

"I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -- coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families," Harbaugh said in his statement on Jan. 16. "My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, 'Don't try to out-happy, happy.' Go Blue!"

The Broncos moved on as well, continuing their discussions with several other candidates for their head coaching position. Denver has interviewed former Saints head coach Sean Payton, former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and their own defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Harbaugh now has met with the Vikings and Broncos in back-to-back years and while some have pointed to the fact that his dalliances with the NFL could go on, one league source predicted this week that the league will move on and Harbaugh is not likely to have many NFL options in the future.