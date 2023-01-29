Marcus Spears likes the Kansas City Chiefs to edge out the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20 in the AFC Championship. (1:11)

Why Marcus Spears is riding with Mahomes and the Chiefs (1:11)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kelce is listed as questionable after experiencing back spasms during Friday's practice.

The star tight end dominated the Chiefs' win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hauling in 14 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Jaguars but practiced all three days and will start against the Bengals.