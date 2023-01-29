Tom Brady voices displeasure on his podcast when asked about what his football future looks like. (0:28)

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the star quarterback decide he wants to return for the 2023 season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brady stated he is undecided on his plans for next season, but the seven-time Super Bowl winner is set to become an unrestricted free agent and likely will attract attention from multiple teams.

Brady previously has been linked to the Dolphins, who were punished last year by the NFL for tampering with the three-time MVP on multiple occasions.

But the Dolphins are committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback for 2023, sources told Schefter, and were pleased with his development this past season under first-year coach Mike McDaniel.

Brady, who turns 46 in August, cannot be franchise tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a "no tag" clause in his expiring contract. He told reporters that he had no timetable for a decision after the Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs two weeks ago by the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady passed for 4,694 yards -- third-most in the NFL -- and 25 touchdowns this past season, his third with the Bucs.

Tagovailoa set career highs in passing yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) this past season while leading the NFL in passer rating. He was also the top vote-getter in Pro Bowl fan voting.

Tagovailoa missed the better part of six games after suffering multiple concussions and will not participate in next weekend's Pro Bowl Games.