San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game because of a groin injury.

Mitchell, who had been listed as questionable for the game, did not practice last week because of the injury. He led the 49ers with 51 rushing yards on 14 carries in their 19-12 divisional-round victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 49ers elevated veteran running back Tevin Coleman from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday because of the uncertainty of Mitchell's availability.

Star running back Christian McCaffrey missed two practices this week because of a calf injury but practiced fully on Friday, removing any doubt he would play.

Mitchell, in his second NFL season, has rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns as the team's No. 2 running back. He was placed on injured reserve twice this season because of knee injuries and has played in only five games.