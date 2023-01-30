Joseph Ossai discusses his costly penalty vs. the Chiefs and how he has to "learn from experience" going forward. (0:31)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt expressed contrition for his reaction that went viral following the team's AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

As Pratt entered the visitor locker room at Arrowhead Stadium, Pratt was spotted by Spectrum News Ohio yelling, "Why would you touch the f---ing quarterback?", referencing defensive end Joseph Ossai's penalty for unnecessary roughness that proceeded the game-winning field goal.

On Monday, Pratt said the way he responded was incorrect.

"I was in the moment," Pratt said. "I was wrong. I would say I was wrong. As a man you can look yourself in the mirror and say I was wrong. I wasn't a great teammate in that moment. That doesn't define me as a man."

The penalty set up Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds left, giving Kansas City a 23-20 victory in a rematch of last year's AFC title game. Kansas City's win prevented the Bengals from making repeat trips to the Super Bowl and ended Cincinnati's three-game winning streak against the Chiefs that started during the 2021 regular season.

"It's a reaction that anybody has that's a competitor," Pratt said. "You know what was at stake in that moment. I love this game, no doubt about it.

"They talk about my character as a teammate. Some people never played this game. They don't know how much effort guys put in the game."

After the game, a bleary-eyed Ossai met with reporters and took blame for the penalty. Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill stood alongside Ossai to support the 22-year-old playing in his first NFL season and also screen any unfavorable questions from reporters.

When asked if he had spoken to Ossai since Sunday night, Pratt said he "went around and talked to every guy" in the wake of the defeat.

Over the last four seasons, Pratt has developed into one of Cincinnati's most influential defenders. In the 2021 postseason, his interception sealed a wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati's first playoff win in 31 years. This year, Pratt forced a fumble in the Week 13 game over Kansas City that was a turning point in the 27-24 win against the AFC West team.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in close games that end in a loss, events at the end of a game tend to get highlighted more than others that also played a key role in the outcome.

"There's certainly at least one thing every coach and every player wishes we would have done differently in that game," Taylor said. "And so it was awesome to see those guys support each other in a really tough, tough moment."

In Pratt's postgame video which was played more than nine million times on Twitter as of Monday afternoon, he also said this was his "f---ing last year," a reference to his expiring contract. The 2019 fourth-round pick is set to become a free agent this offseason.

When asked if he would return, Pratt indicated that while money will play a role in the decision, he added that he wants to play for a team that competes for championships and desires to remain with the Bengals.

"The brotherhood we built around here is unmatched," Pratt said. "It's unstoppable. Nobody can break us no matter how many people try to throw dirt on your name in the media, nobody can stop that. I want to be back here."