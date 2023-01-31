The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have agreed to compensation in return for Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Saints will receive the Broncos' 2023 first-round pick (No. 30 overall) and their 2024 second-round pick for Payton and the Saints' 2024 third-round selection, sources said.

This clears the way for Payton to sign with the Broncos to become the franchise's next head coach.

The Broncos had traded their first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in last year's blockbuster trade to acquire Russell Wilson but then acquired a first-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in the trade that sent Bradley Chubb to Miami last season. That pick originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, who sent the pick to Miami in the trade that allowed them to pick Trey Lance in the 2021 draft.

When he agrees to a contract, Payton will replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired during his first season as the Broncos' head coach.

Denver also had interest in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, among others. Ryans was hired as the Houston Texans' new coach on Tuesday, sources told Schefter.