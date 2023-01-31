NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing turned himself in Tuesday to Williamson County Jail, a county official confirmed to ESPN, to begin serving his sentence stemming from his Nov. 18 arrest for driving under the influence and speeding.

Downing is set to be released Thursday morning.

Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol hours after the Titans beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday Night Football.

The Titans didn't impose any suspension or formal punishment on Downing after the arrest. But they fired him, along with three other assistant coaches, on Jan. 9, two days after the season ended.

Downing spent four seasons with the Titans, his first two as the tight ends coach and the final two as the offensive coordinator. Tennessee averaged 17.5 points per game with Downing orchestrating the offense last season.