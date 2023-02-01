The conference championships produced their share of memorable quips in our NFL quotes of the week.

'I was just whoopin' him all game.'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Valdes-Scantling had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals

'It's all love at the end of the day.'

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, on the Chiefs' trash talk after their victory in the AFC Championship Game

'Everybody up! Everybody up! Hey man, it's real simple. It's real simple. How do you want to be remembered? How do you want to be remembered? This team, in this stadium, this group right here! This group right here, at home. Protect your home! We put the work in, let's finish. Let's do this. Family on three!'

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, giving a motivational speech to his team before their victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game

'Being as good as he was and the reputation he had, I knew he was going to get something ... it's worked out great for him.'

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, on Eagles head coach (and former member of his staff) Nick Sirianni

'How's that feel to lose an NFC Championship Game because I don't have a quarterback? Pretty s---ty, to be honest.'

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, on his team's quarterback injury woes. The 49ers were forced to play Christian McCaffrey behind center at one point due to injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson