MOBILE, Ala. - Former Texas tailback Roschon Johnson will not participate in the rest of Senior Bowl practices or play in the game on Saturday, Senior Bowl executive director Senior Bowl Jim Nagy told ESPN. Johnson injured his hand during a practice drill yesterday and played through the injury. But a source confirmed to ESPN that Johnson suffered a broken bone in his hand, confirming an NFL Network report.

Johnson will not require surgery, a source told ESPN, and plans to stay the rest of the week to meet with NFL teams and learn in the Senior Bowl team meetings.

During practice on Tuesday, Johnson looked like he was wincing and massaging his hand during a drill. The injury will force him to miss a key exposure week that was viewed as a key moment for him, as he's both a converted quarterback and got limited carries at Texas last year playing behind Bijan Robinson, who is the unanimous top tailback prospect in this class.

Johnson projects as a potential second-day pick in the NFL Draft. He rushed for 2,190 yards during his career at Texas, including averaging 6.0 yards per carry this year. Johnson is a versatile threat, as he caught 14 passes for 128 yards this year.

Johnson rushed for 23 touchdowns during his career at Texas and also caught three touchdown passes.