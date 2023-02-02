Stephen A. Smith lays into Dan Orlovsky and Michael Irvin about the Eagles not facing a quarterback as talented as Patrick Mahomes. (2:34)

Nick Sirianni has coached the Philadelphia Eagles to one of the most successful seasons in franchise history, but at least one division rival seems to think he's has it pretty easy.

New York Giants safety Julian Love said Sirianni, who has coached the Eagles to the fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, is "in for a free ride right now" because of Philadelphia's talented roster.

"He's a guy who really is doing a good job because he's not getting in the way of his team," Love said during an appearance Thursday on NFL Network. "He has an experienced roster from top to bottom -- offense, defense."

The hosts of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" then asked Love for his reaction to Sirianni's sideline demeanor while showing a widely circulated video clip of the Eagles' second-year head coach nodding triumphantly in front of a camera during Philadelphia's blowout victory over New York in the NFC divisional round.

"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love responded. "He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."

Sirianni, 41, led the Eagles to a 14-3 record this season -- the most regular-season wins in team's history -- and their first NFC championship since the 2017 season. Philadelphia will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

The Eagles finished this season with the NFL's No. 3 overall offense in both yards per game (389.1) and scoring average (28.1), while also boasting the second-ranked defense (301.5 yards allowed per game) and leading the league with 70 sacks.

"They have a talented roster and (Sirianni) is just doing the best thing he can do," Love said. "I think it's a players' league, and he's just taking a step back and letting his team play."

Sirianni's Eagles also won all three meetings with Love and the Giants this season, sweeping the regular-season series by a combined margin of 70-38 before routing their NFC East rivals 38-7 in their divisional-round game.

Love, 24, recorded a team-leading 124 tackles, two interceptions and one sack this season, his fourth with the Giants. The former fourth-round draft selection is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.