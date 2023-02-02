Some Philly-area schools will open late on Monday after Super Bowl

Some Philadelphia-area schools are making accommodations in the lead-up to the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, the Gloucester School District in Gloucester City, New Jersey, will delay classes by two hours on Monday, Feb. 13, the day after the Super Bowl.

"It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl," said superintendent Sean Gorman in a text message to parents. "We feel that it's important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with the families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested."

The greater Philadelphia area has experience in taking the fandom's passion for the Eagles into account. Philadelphia police greased light poles in advance of the Eagles' win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to prevent fans from climbing them -- although some fans managed it in spite of the difficulty.