CINCINNATI -- A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on a complaint of misdemeanor aggravated menacing, according to court records.

The complaint was filed Thursday in Ohio's Hamilton County. The Bengals said they are aware of the charges against Mixon.

"The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time," a team spokesperson said in a statement Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WCPO-TV, Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at an individual on Jan. 21 and said the person should be "popped in the face." The warrant states the incident occurred on the intersection of Walnut Street and East Third Street in downtown Cincinnati, one day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

A representative for Mixon could not be immediately reached for comment.

In 2014, Mixon was charged with misdemeanor assault for punching a woman. At the time, Mixon was a running back at the University of Oklahoma. He alleged he was called a racial slur, which prompted him to use a homophobic slur before the assault occurred. Mixon entered a plea deal, was given a year of probation and was suspended for one season.

Mixon was drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft. He signed a four-year extension in 2020 worth $48 million and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.