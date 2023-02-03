Derek Carr puts on a clinic at the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown and has a great comment about leaving the Las Vegas Raiders. (0:38)

HENDERSON, Nevada -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, during what was likely his final appearance at the Raiders' practice facility, said he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract to give the team additional time to resolve his situation.

Speaking during the Pro Bowl Games skills competition, Carr said he will not agree to amend the date by which more than $40 million in guarantees kick in, increasing the likelihood he'll be released by the team.

"I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said of extending the deadline.

Carr maintained that he and his representatives would still like to be authorized to speak to potential trade partners, but the Raiders have not yet granted that permission. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and said he would use it if he deemed it necessary.

"That's for [the Raiders] to talk about," he said when asked about the team's refusal to allow conversations. "I'm just obeying the rules. If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

Carr spent some time this week speaking with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who is coaching the AFC team, and the advice Manning gave him had to do with the fact that he'd been where Carr currently is.

"I was talking to Peyton about it today," Carr said. "When he was released [from the Colts], he's like, 'Man, it was kind of surreal in the moment. You're like, wow. You can't even believe it.'

"But then you just go to the next place and you move on. You do your best there. And it's nice to hear that from someone who, I think, is the best. ... He is someone I've always looked up to."

Carr soaked up the adulation he got from the assembled fans, many of which were Raiders faithful.

"I got goosebumps because they're wearing the jerseys and it brings tears to your eyes because you love them so much," he said. "You poured your heart out to try and give them some memories."

Carr left the fans with memories and a final bit of levity.

Asked by ESPN's Ryan Clark during the broadcast whether he'd ever been as hot as he was during the precision passing competition -- Carr had an impressive performance -- his answer was perfect.

"Not that hot," he said. "It's probably why I'm going somewhere else."