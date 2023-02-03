LAS VEGAS -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, likely helping to oversee the passing game.

"I'm just happy to be a part of the staff and it's obviously coach [Josh] McDaniels' deal, and I'm just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can," Turner said Friday. "I'll get out there and get a feel for the team. It's just everything's so new right now."

The 40-year-old Turner was the Commanders' offensive coordinator the past three seasons before he was fired Jan. 10. Washington ranked 20th in total offense this season -- 21st in passing and 24th in scoring.

Turner, the son of longtime former NFL offensive coordinator and head coach Norv Turner, oversaw eight quarterbacks during his time with the Commanders. Their offense was ranked in the bottom half of the league all three seasons.

Joining the Raiders represents a little bit of a homecoming for Turner, who was a backup quarterback at UNLV in 2003 and 2004 and still has a Las Vegas area code for his phone number.

"I just came out there and met with the staff earlier this week, and it obviously brings back some memories," Turner said. "A little bit different situation now. I'll be coming out with my wife and kids. But it'll be good to be back."