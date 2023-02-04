ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos formally announced Sean Payton as the team's newest head coach Friday.

Payton formally signed what sources told ESPN was a five-year contract Friday, but Payton has essentially been on the job since Wednesday, including interviewing prospective assistant coaches for his staff.

In a statement Friday afternoon Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner called Payton "an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind'' and added "he shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we're excited to welcome him as our new head coach.''

Penner also added "it is rare in any sport to hire a head coach with Sean's credentials and we appreciate the first-class manner in which the Saints approached this process. We also appreciated the opportunity to meet and learn from the other highly qualified, outstanding coaches we interviewed. Our goal was to identify a strong leader for the Denver Broncos who is focused on winning, and we found him in Coach Payton.''

Payton, who spent 15 seasons as New Orleans Saints head coach and was the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2006, will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday morning. He replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired Dec. 26, just 15 games into his first year with the team. Hackett had been hired in January of 2021, eight months before the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Broncos was formally approved by the NFL.

Penner had said in the days that followed Hackett's dismissal he wanted the Broncos' next coach to be "a strong leader for this organization that's focused on winning. That starts with culture. It's instilling a sense of accountability and discipline.''

Those were all attributes Penner said Payton had.

Payton was 152-89 with the Saints including a win in Super Bowl XLIV over the Indianapolis Colts and then-quarterback Payton Manning. Payton did not coach in the 2022 season when he worked as an analyst at Fox and was suspended by the NFL for the 2012 in wake of an investigation of a bounty program the NFL said the Saints had in place for tackles on opposing players.

Because he had signed an extension with the Saints, in 2019, that was set to run through the 2024 season, the Saints and the Broncos had to negotiate compensation for Denver to sign Payton as their head coach. The Broncos traded this year's first-round pick - 29th overall - and the Broncos' second-round pick in 2024 to the Saints to hire Payton as the Broncos will receive the Saints' third-round pick in 2024 as well.

Payton will be tasked with repairing the league's lowest scoring offense in 2022 as quarterback Russell Wilson finished with a career-low 16 touchdown passes and was sacked a career-most 55 times. The Broncos have missed the playoffs seven consecutive seasons, have fired three head coaches - Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Hackett - since January of 2019 and kicker Brandon McManus is the only player on the current roster who was in uniform for the Broncos' last playoff game - their Super Bowl 50 win to close out the 2015 season.

Under Payton's direction the Saints won at least 10 games nine times, led the league in passing five times as quarterback Drew Brees topped 5,000 yards passing five times.

Payton initially interviewed with Broncos officials Jan. 17 and was the fifth of eight candidates initially interviewed in the first wave.