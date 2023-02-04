The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator, it was announced Saturday.

The news comes a week after former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to part ways after four years.

The Cowboys initially hired Schottenheimer, 49, as a consultant before the season. Before then he worked as the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game coordinator under Urban Meyer in 2021 and previous has worked for the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, among other stops.

Earlier this month, owner and general manager Jerry Jones announced that head coach Mike McCarthy would take over playcalling duties next season.