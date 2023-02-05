Tyler Fulghum breaks down what he expects from Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (0:38)

PHOENIX -- The festivities for Super Bowl LVII can begin.

The participating teams arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday afternoon, with the Kansas City Chiefs arriving first and the Philadelphia Eagles about 45 minutes later.

Both planes stopped on the tarmac with their respective team flags dangling outside from the cockpit window. Players and coaches descended and were greeted by one of their former stars: running back Christian Okoye for the Chiefs and defensive back Eric Allen for the Eagles.

They then filed on waiting buses and were gone to begin preparation for next Sunday's game (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox).

The week of events will get started in earnest Monday with Super Bowl opening night at 7 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl following the 2017 season. The Chiefs will make their third Super Bowl appearance in the last four years.