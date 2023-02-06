Nothing brings people together quite like the musical stylings of Rihanna.

Ahead of the multi-Grammy-winning singer's long-awaited return at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday -- the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will also be playing in a game that day -- fans from all 32 teams joined forces to perform a unique (read: tough on the ears) rendition of one of her hits.

We can't say that's how the song from Rihanna's 2012 album, "Unapologetic," was intended to be sung, but they get points for effort.

It's too soon to know whether "Stay" will be included in the set list of the music, fashion and beauty mogul's highly anticipated halftime show, but the knowledge that she'll be performing for the first time in years is enough for now.

Fans weren't the only ones getting in the Bad Gal RiRi spirit ahead of the Super Bowl. Before departing for Glendale, Arizona, Eagles players answered the pertinent question, "What's your favorite Rihanna song?"

Spoiler: Philadelphia goes hard for "Umbrella."

While Rihanna hasn't released a new album since 2016, she has stayed plenty busy. In addition to welcoming a baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May, she was nominated for her first Oscar for her song "Lift Me Up," featured on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack; she launched Fenty Eau de Parfum; apparel company Savage X Fenty had its fourth show on Amazon; and she released a new sport collection.

You know, just billionaire things.