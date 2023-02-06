DK Metcalf, who is coming off his second 1,000-yard receiving season and signed a $72 million extension in the offseason, is adding to his real estate portfolio.

The 25-year-old Seattle Seahawks wide receiver spent $6.8 million on two houses, one in Los Angeles and one in Taylor, Mississippi, according to Dirt.com. Metcalf, who is from Oxford, Mississippi, and attended Ole Miss, had previously spent $7 million on vacation homes in Mississippi.

The 5,000-square-foot house in Taylor is on a 15-acre estate with a six-stall horse barn and riding arena. It also has a 40-foot swimming pool.

Metcalf's home in Los Angeles is in the star-studded "Bird Streets" area of the Hollywood Hills that has been home to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston, among others in recent years.

The home, for which Dirt.com says Metcalf paid $5.4 million, was built in 1954 but recently redesigned. In 3,000 square feet of living space, it has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The property has a plunge pool and ample outdoor space for dining and entertaining.

That's on top of the fantastic views of L.A.

Metcalf, who was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, also owns a home in Sammamish, Washington, that he bought in 2020.