NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are adding female football coach Lori Locust to their staff as a defensive assistant.

Locust is the first woman to be a full-time coach in Titans franchise history.

"Blessed to be joining the Titans as part of coach [Mike] Vrabel's staff," Locust said via a Twitter post. "Can't wait to get started on this next phase of my coaching career."

Locust was hired as the assistant defensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, making her the first female position coach in the NFL and the third female full-time assistant coach. She broke into the NFL as a defensive line coaching intern with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

Before coming to the NFL, Locust was an assistant defensive line coach for the Birmingham Iron of the Alliance of American Football in 2019. Locust first started coaching after playing defensive line in a semi-pro women's football league where she was named MVP and team captain of the Central PA Vipers.